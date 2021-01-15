Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM.L) (LON:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $512.00

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM.L) (LON:HCM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $512.00, but opened at $494.00. Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM.L) shares last traded at $506.00, with a volume of 14,657 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 452.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 465.46. The company has a market capitalization of £3.60 billion and a PE ratio of -30.98.

About Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM.L) (LON:HCM)

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

Read More: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.