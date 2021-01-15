Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hutchison China MediTech in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCM traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,689. Hutchison China MediTech has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCM. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 30.8% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,687,000 after acquiring an additional 770,058 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 875.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 444,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 399,369 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 7.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,421,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,134,000 after buying an additional 103,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 28.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 415,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after buying an additional 92,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 202.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 78,246 shares during the last quarter. 33.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hutchison China MediTech Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

