Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Short Interest Update

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 111.6% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of Hyundai Motor stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,628. Hyundai Motor has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.93.

Hyundai Motor Company Profile

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the i30 N, Veloster, Accent, Sonata, i30, Azera, Sonata Turbo, i40, i40 Sedan, Elantra, Elantra Sport, Accent 5DR, ix20, i20, i20 Coupe, Elite i20, Xcent, i10, Grand i10, and Eon names.

