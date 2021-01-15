IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.29.

IAC stock opened at $196.43 on Wednesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $200.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.95.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The company had revenue of $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.89 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,573,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $632,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

