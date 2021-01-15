IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The company had revenue of $788.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $199.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.29.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $196.43 on Wednesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $200.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

