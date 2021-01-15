IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $199.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Truist upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $193.29.

IAC traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $197.66. 570,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,258. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.95. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $200.49.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $2.59. The business had revenue of $788.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,769,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,455,000 after acquiring an additional 469,440 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,809,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,333.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $192,402,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,035,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,042,000 after purchasing an additional 485,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

