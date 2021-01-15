IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Stake Lowered by Evermore Global Advisors LLC

Evermore Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,671 shares during the period. IAC/InterActiveCorp accounts for about 11.4% of Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Evermore Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $10,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 37.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,802. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.95. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $200.49.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $788.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

