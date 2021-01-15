IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target Lowered to $5.50 at Raymond James

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 67.68% from the stock’s previous close.

IAG has been the subject of several other research reports. CSFB set a $4.75 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.26.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

NYSE:IAG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.28. 298,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,606,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average is $3.97. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $335.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.16 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 44.0% in the third quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 9,311,274 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844,644 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,586,756 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $186,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,832 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 378.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,134,167 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,474 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 626,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 973.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 680,163 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 616,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.