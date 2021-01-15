IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IBEX in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for IBEX’s FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

IBEX opened at $20.00 on Friday. IBEX has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $22.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $367.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $108.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.54 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBEX. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of IBEX in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of IBEX in the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX in the third quarter worth $1,486,000. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

