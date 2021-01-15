ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ICON Public from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ICON Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

ICLR stock opened at $210.66 on Wednesday. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $216.69. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.06.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $701.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.88 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. Research analysts predict that ICON Public will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 87,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,675,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,930,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,460,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 66,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after buying an additional 19,676 shares during the period. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 33,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

