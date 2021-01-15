IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 2,151 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 574.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 883,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,372,000 after acquiring an additional 752,682 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth $83,346,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1,350.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 253,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,047,000 after purchasing an additional 236,385 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,277,047,000 after purchasing an additional 233,803 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 130.6% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 297,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,198,000 after buying an additional 168,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $5,227,358.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,946,564.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,626,248.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.54.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $193.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.63 and a 200-day moving average of $189.20. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

