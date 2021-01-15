IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 1,440 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXCM opened at $352.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $353.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.07. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.07 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The company has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.22 million. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.18, for a total transaction of $435,031.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 39,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total value of $14,465,133.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,528 shares of company stock valued at $31,374,074. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DexCom from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.83.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

