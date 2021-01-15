IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.61 Million Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. FMR LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,528,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,035,000 after acquiring an additional 556,688 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in MSCI by 237.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 236,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,030,000 after acquiring an additional 166,534 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in MSCI by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,491,000 after acquiring an additional 112,291 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in MSCI by 36.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 374,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,763,000 after acquiring an additional 100,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd increased its stake in MSCI by 773.2% in the third quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 83,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,894,000 after acquiring an additional 74,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total value of $1,060,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 270,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,890,262.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $2,401,025. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $409.52 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $218.65 and a one year high of $455.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $431.00 and a 200-day moving average of $381.66. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 61.21 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.48 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $391.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.44.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

