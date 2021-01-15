IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 361.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. FBN Securities raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.96.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $225.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.72. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $238.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -470.03 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $631,483.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Colin Black sold 1,563 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $315,741.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,123,119 shares of company stock worth $202,534,978. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

