IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 12,504 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,504 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 233.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,481,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,464,000 after buying an additional 1,037,621 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth $510,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at about $9,136,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter worth about $30,634,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on PINS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $58.74 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $2,784,006.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,006.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 52,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $2,621,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,621,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,501,127 shares of company stock valued at $160,682,575 in the last quarter.

NYSE:PINS opened at $70.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.94 and a beta of 1.72. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $76.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.80.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $442.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.71 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

