IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 97,391 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694,304 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 97,391 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.9% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $154,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Microsoft by 588.2% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 20.1% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.71.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $213.02 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

