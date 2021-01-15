IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,925 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,675 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,038.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $49.32 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $54.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.55 and a 200-day moving average of $39.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

