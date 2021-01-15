IG Gold Hits Market Cap of $1.65 Million (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 15th. IG Gold has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $462.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IG Gold coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, IG Gold has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IG Gold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00036891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00047396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00108177 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005513 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

IG Gold Coin Profile

IG Gold is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy. The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming.

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

IG Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IG Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IG Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.