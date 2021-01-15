Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Illumina in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now anticipates that the life sciences company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ILMN. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.14.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $371.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.29. Illumina has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $404.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.09, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,907,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Illumina by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Illumina by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,149 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Illumina by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,940 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $96,751.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,258.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.65, for a total transaction of $102,885.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,864 shares of company stock valued at $11,405,520. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

