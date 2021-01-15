IMI plc (IMI.L) (LON:IMI) Insider Roy Twite Buys 10 Shares

IMI plc (IMI.L) (LON:IMI) insider Roy Twite purchased 10 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,256 ($16.41) per share, with a total value of £125.60 ($164.10).

Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 8th, Roy Twite purchased 11 shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,140 ($14.89) per share, with a total value of £125.40 ($163.84).

On Tuesday, November 10th, Roy Twite purchased 11 shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,103 ($14.41) per share, with a total value of £121.33 ($158.52).

Shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) stock opened at GBX 1,291 ($16.87) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.69. IMI plc has a twelve month low of GBX 619.80 ($8.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,313 ($17.15). The stock has a market cap of £3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,189 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,087.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,108.57 ($14.48).

IMI plc (IMI.L) Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

