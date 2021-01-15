IMImobile PLC (IMO.L) (LON:IMO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $600.00

Shares of IMImobile PLC (IMO.L) (LON:IMO) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 600 ($7.84) and last traded at GBX 592 ($7.73), with a volume of 1833104 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 596 ($7.79).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of £487.47 million and a P/E ratio of 123.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 549.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 424.04.

IMImobile PLC provides cloud communications software and solutions that enables enterprises automate digital customer communications and interactions. The company offers IMIbot.ai, a modular AI platform for the end-to-end delivery of automated conversational experiences across the customer lifecycle; IMIchat, a cloud application that consolidates digital, mobile, and social customer service channels to a single agent desktop; IMIcampaign, a cloud campaign management application designed for multi-channel communication; IMIconnect, an enterprise cloud communications platform; and MIsocial that enhances live programming with audience content.

