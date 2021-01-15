Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$32.00

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a sell rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$25.65.

Get Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) alerts:

IMO traded down C$1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$26.81. 559,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,144. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$10.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -146.67%.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.