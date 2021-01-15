Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$29.00

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

IMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a sell rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$25.00.

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$27.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.47 billion and a PE ratio of -46.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$24.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.25. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of C$10.27 and a 1-year high of C$35.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s payout ratio is -146.67%.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

