indaHash Price Up 235.5% Over Last 7 Days (IDH)

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded up 73.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One indaHash token can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, indaHash has traded up 235.5% against the US dollar. indaHash has a market cap of $2.81 million and $5,987.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get indaHash alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00054562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.43 or 0.00424041 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00039000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,440.39 or 0.04087536 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00013713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

indaHash Token Profile

indaHash (CRYPTO:IDH) is a token. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. indaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@indahash. indaHash’s official website is indahash.com. The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling indaHash

indaHash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade indaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase indaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for indaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for indaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.