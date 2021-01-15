Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Announces $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.31. 305,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,706. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average is $21.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.96. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $24.37.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.25). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 20.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ILPT shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

