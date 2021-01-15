Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IFJPY. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Informa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Informa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Informa presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Informa alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFJPY opened at $14.94 on Monday. Informa has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $23.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average is $12.19.

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.