ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ING. Zacks Investment Research raised ING Groep from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of ING Groep stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.50. 511,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,375,469. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.22. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $11.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.91.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ING. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 4.4% in the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 643,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 27,165 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter worth $8,625,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 15,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in ING Groep during the second quarter worth about $325,000. 3.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

