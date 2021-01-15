(INGA) (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €8.80 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on INGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.90 ($10.47) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.40 ($9.88) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.70 ($12.59) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. (INGA) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €9.15 ($10.77).

Get (INGA) alerts:

(INGA) has a 1 year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 1 year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

(INGA) Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for (INGA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (INGA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.