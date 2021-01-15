Injective Protocol Market Cap Hits $80.75 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $80.75 million and approximately $29.94 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol token can now be purchased for $5.34 or 0.00015227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00035288 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00112548 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.00256268 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00064175 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00060871 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,123,242 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs. Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com.

Injective Protocol Token Trading

Injective Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

