InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InMode Ltd. is a provider of medical technologies. It develops, manufactures and markets devices harnessing novel radio-frequency technology. The company serves plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology and ophthalmology. InMode Ltd. is based in Yokneam, Israel. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INMD. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

INMD stock opened at $56.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.16. InMode has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $58.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.95.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The healthcare company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that InMode will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INMD. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 472.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 8.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,910 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 14.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,021 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 27.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,348 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 35.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

