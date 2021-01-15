Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.09

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.09 and traded as high as $6.78. Innodata shares last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 350,825 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $149.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.50 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $14.55 million for the quarter.

In other Innodata news, COO Ashok Mishra sold 15,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $77,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stewart R. Massey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,297 shares of company stock worth $1,058,889 in the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innodata stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,796 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Innodata as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innodata Company Profile (NASDAQ:INOD)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation.

