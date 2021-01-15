Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($0.55). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.30. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Shares of NASDAQ INO traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,335,262. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $33.79.

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $187,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 844,719 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,940.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $213,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INO. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $315,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 687.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 20,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,585,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991,177 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

