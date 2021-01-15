Insider Buying: Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L) (LON:PNL) Insider Acquires 43 Shares of Stock

Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L) (LON:PNL) insider Gordon Joseph Neilly bought 43 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £456.69 ($596.67) per share, with a total value of £19,637.67 ($25,656.74).

PNL stock opened at £450.50 ($588.58) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of £454.75 and a 200 day moving average price of £451.91. Personal Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of £376.50 ($491.90) and a fifty-two week high of £470 ($614.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 16.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a GBX 140 ($1.83) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.89%.

Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L) Company Profile

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

