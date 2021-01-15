Insider Buying: River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) (LON:RIV) Insider Acquires £23,400 in Stock

River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) (LON:RIV) insider Jonathan Dawson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.06) per share, with a total value of £23,400 ($30,572.25).
RIV stock opened at GBX 227 ($2.97) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.52. River and Mercantile Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 102 ($1.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 301 ($3.93). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 174.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 171.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £193.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47.
River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) Company Profile
River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.
