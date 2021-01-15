Insider Selling: Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) CEO Sells 540,000 Shares of Stock

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $22,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,784,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BLNK opened at $52.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.14. Blink Charging Co. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $57.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.93 and a beta of 4.23.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.71% and a negative return on equity of 152.06%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 1,018.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 207,840 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,283,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,069,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter worth $994,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter worth $526,000. 18.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

