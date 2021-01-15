Insider Selling: Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.30, for a total transaction of C$14,230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,897,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,119,942,994.60.

Iii Gates William Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) alerts:

On Wednesday, January 13th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 195,100 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.20, for a total transaction of C$29,304,308.75.

On Monday, January 11th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 95,600 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.22, for a total transaction of C$14,074,413.64.

On Friday, January 8th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 162,200 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.10, for a total transaction of C$23,859,441.58.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 26,000 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$148.74, for a total transaction of C$3,867,177.60.

On Monday, January 4th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 48,927 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.75, for a total transaction of C$7,082,015.92.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 36,796 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.26, for a total transaction of C$5,344,940.60.

On Monday, December 28th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 18,597 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.05, for a total transaction of C$2,716,127.71.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Iii Gates William Henry sold 36,061 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.98, for a total transaction of C$5,192,007.68.

CNR stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$142.12. 1,484,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of C$100.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$141.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$137.50. Canadian National Railway Company has a 1-year low of C$92.01 and a 1-year high of C$149.11.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported C$1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

CNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$140.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$141.00 to C$153.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$140.27.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.