Insider Selling: Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) Senior Officer Sells C$180,660.00 in Stock

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) Senior Officer Mario Vittorio Furlan sold 6,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.11, for a total value of C$180,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at C$539,992.74.

TSE:CWB opened at C$30.80 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$15.70 and a 52 week high of C$34.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.62.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$236.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$229.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.2600001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

CWB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$34.00 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.18.

About Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

