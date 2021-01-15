Insider Selling: Cardinal Resources Limited (CDV.AX) (ASX:CDV) Insider Sells 5,918,800 Shares of Stock

Cardinal Resources Limited (CDV.AX) (ASX:CDV) insider Kevin Tomlinson sold 5,918,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.08 ($0.77), for a total transaction of A$6,362,710.00 ($4,544,792.86).

Kevin Tomlinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Kevin Tomlinson 5,000,000 shares of Cardinal Resources Limited (CDV.AX) stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of A$0.43.

Cardinal Resources Limited (CDV.AX) Company Profile

Cardinal Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ghana. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal project is Namdini Gold project covering an area of 63 square kilometers located in the Bolgatanga region.

