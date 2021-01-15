Insider Selling: CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) SVP Sells 17,861 Shares of Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 17,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $1,898,981.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $106.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.42 and a 200 day moving average of $96.85. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $109.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 398.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

