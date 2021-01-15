Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells 15,500 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total transaction of $1,064,540.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,331,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,908,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,005,408.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 13,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $935,655.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 29,500 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total transaction of $1,817,200.00.

On Thursday, December 31st, Thomas Peterffy sold 32,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $1,943,680.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 31,600 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $1,949,720.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $876,528.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $836,208.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $854,496.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 31,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $1,711,797.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 16,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $908,073.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $68.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.31. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $71.87.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 657.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth about $9,168,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

