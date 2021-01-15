Insider Selling: Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CEO Sells 41,896 Shares of Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CEO Sharon Mates sold 41,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $1,341,090.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,175,288 shares in the company, valued at $37,620,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sharon Mates also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Sharon Mates sold 48,341 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $1,513,073.30.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Sharon Mates sold 50,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $34.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.50. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.06.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ITCI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

