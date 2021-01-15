Insider Selling: IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) VP Sells 8,600 Shares of Stock

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) VP Michael Geraci sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $150,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,507.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Geraci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Michael Geraci sold 7,500 shares of IntriCon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $126,225.00.

NASDAQ IIN opened at $18.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01. IntriCon Co. has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $19.70. The company has a market cap of $162.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.06, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.23.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. IntriCon had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $27.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IntriCon Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IntriCon by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in IntriCon by 24.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in IntriCon by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in IntriCon by 17.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IntriCon by 6.7% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 82,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-End-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

