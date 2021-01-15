Insider Selling: LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) CEO Sells 5,875 Shares of Stock

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $851,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,699,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jason Lippert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Jason Lippert sold 4,125 shares of LCI Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $598,125.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Jason Lippert sold 5,000 shares of LCI Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00.

LCII stock opened at $146.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $55.29 and a 12-month high of $147.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.35 and its 200 day moving average is $120.70.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.30. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $827.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.71.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

