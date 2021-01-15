Insider Selling: Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Director Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Director Michael Christodolou sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.44, for a total value of $1,263,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lindsay stock opened at $140.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.91 and a 200-day moving average of $108.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 0.32. Lindsay Co. has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $144.98.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Lindsay had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNN. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lindsay in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 497.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 7.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

