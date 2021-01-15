Insider Selling: Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) CFO Sells 8,300 Shares of Stock

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) CFO Scott M. Zuehlke sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $210,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,505 shares in the company, valued at $873,321.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NX traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,745. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $26.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.41 million, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.66.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.10 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

