Insider Selling: Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) CEO Jan Skvarka sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $375,750.00.

NASDAQ TRIL traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.56. 1,090,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,761. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average is $12.33. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $20.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.04.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.33). On average, research analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRIL. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Trillium Therapeutics from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bloom Burton downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 79.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 89,182 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 215.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 164,792 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 42.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 33,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,150.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 72,590 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

