Insight Folios Inc Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for 2.6% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $57,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $128.17. 128,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,885,024. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

