Insight Folios Inc Has $3.19 Million Position in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP)

Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,397 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc owned approximately 0.15% of TC PipeLines worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCP. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of TC PipeLines by 236.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of TC PipeLines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of TC PipeLines by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of TC PipeLines by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC PipeLines by 144.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TCP traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.97. 3,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,724. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. TC PipeLines, LP has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65.

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. TC PipeLines had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 70.48%. On average, analysts forecast that TC PipeLines, LP will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of TC PipeLines in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of TC PipeLines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

