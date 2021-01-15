Insight Folios Inc Has $4.28 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises 3.2% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Duke Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.96. The company had a trading volume of 97,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,487. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.54.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

