Insight Folios Inc Has $4.79 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for 3.6% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,095 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $104,120,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,793,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,205,000 after purchasing an additional 686,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 24.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,371,000 after acquiring an additional 623,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.78. The company has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $84.44.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.86.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

